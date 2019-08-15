Ghana: Guinness Ghana Launches New Product

Guinness Ghana has introduced into the market its new product known as 'Guinness Smooth Stout'.

The latest product is 70 per cent Ghanaian materials-brewed with a classic blend of a bittersweet duet of hops and roasted barley.

Addressing the media at the launch, Marketing Manager for Stouts, Adult Premium Non-Alcoholic Drinks (APNADs) and RTD at Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC, Mr Samuel Dery, said the new product was launched based on customer preference.

"We did a lot of research and together with the local team and the team in Dublin, we came out with a Guinness expression that has a lager refreshing; it's 5 per cent and it's a Guinness that you would want to enjoy with your friends when you go out and want to have a hangout conversation," he said.

He said the new product sought to compensate Guinness enthusiasts whose taste buds yearn for a perfect balance of bitter and sweet flavour.

Mr Dery said the company had benefitted greatly from its resolve to source a greater per centage of its raw materials locally.

He said the company had cut down significantly on the cost incurred from importing materials from overseas.

Mr Dery says his outfit does not only seek to cut down on cost but also create jobs in the country.

"It has a trickling effect on the economy; people within the value chain like the farmers, the aggregators etc," he said.

Scores of Guinness lovers who thronged the launch were treated to a taste of the smooth flavoured sensation.

The new product is currently undergoing a test market in Accra and would be rolled out starting October 2019 to cover the entire nation by the end of the year.

Peter Simpson, Guinness Master Brewer, expressed optimism that the entry of the new product would go a long way to increase the company's market share.

"It's going to be absolutely huge in Ghana and I can see this going a million miles," he said.

On her part, Celebrated Female Brewer at Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC., Margaret Nkrumah Bempong, said the company's success thrives on innovation.

"Guinness is into innovation and that is key to our business."