Ghana: Six to Represent Ghana At 'Maltavator Challenge'

14 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Ghana will be represented by six athletes in the Pan African edition of the 'Maltavator Challenge' which begins in a couple of weeks.

They would contest with countries including Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Ethiopia and Nigeria for a chance to walk away with a whopping $20,000.

The Ghana team is made up of Akumba Baba Solomon, a student in sports at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Emmanuel Gyefa, a police officer, Ibrahim Abdul-Hateef, an actor, Juliana Aventiwin Akuka, Precious Appiah and Richard Elorm Kuevorme.

Kuevorme, a personal trainer from the Volta region is optimistic of lifting the flag of Ghana at the competition.

"I entered the 'Maltavator Challenge' to show the world what I am capable of doing and believe my strongest attribute is the way my body adapts to any challenge which would be put to use," he stated.

'Maltavator Challenge' is an obstacle course competition that tests contestants physically and mentally through a variety of games and obstacles.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Govt Reacts to Protests Against South African Firms in Nigeria
Govt Reacts to Protests Against South African Firms in Nigeria
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.