Ghana: Six to Represent Ghana At 'Maltavator Challenge'

Ghana will be represented by six athletes in the Pan African edition of the 'Maltavator Challenge' which begins in a couple of weeks.
They would contest with countries including Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Ethiopia and Nigeria for a chance to walk away with a whopping $20,000.
The Ghana team is made up of Akumba Baba Solomon, a student in sports at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Emmanuel Gyefa, a police officer, Ibrahim Abdul-Hateef, an actor, Juliana Aventiwin Akuka, Precious Appiah and Richard Elorm Kuevorme.
Kuevorme, a personal trainer from the Volta region is optimistic of lifting the flag of Ghana at the competition.
"I entered the 'Maltavator Challenge' to show the world what I am capable of doing and believe my strongest attribute is the way my body adapts to any challenge which would be put to use," he stated.
'Maltavator Challenge' is an obstacle course competition that tests contestants physically and mentally through a variety of games and obstacles.
Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.
