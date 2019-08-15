Ghana: AMA Cautions Against Disturbances During Homowo

14 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has called on residents living in the Metropolis to respect the Public Order Act 1994 (ACT491) as they marked this year's Homowo.

According to a statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of the AMA, the assembly entreats all citizens involved in the recent spate of public disturbances and chieftaincy disputes in the Ga Mashie area to desist from such acts.

The statement signed by the head of Public Affairs, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, said such turbulences which normally happen before, during and after the Homowo celebration period needed to be nabbed in the bud in order not to tarnish the image and the culture of the Ga community.

"The City of Accra had witnessed some level of peace over the years but it appears the lack of respect for law and order is slowly creeping back as a norm," it said.

The statement said, the Assembly would ensure that no individual or group take the laws into their hands to disturb the peace and stability city dwellers have enjoyed so far.

It reiterated the Metropolitan Security Committee's (MESEC) commitment in maintaining law and order to ensure a peaceful city especially during this year's Homowo celebration and Chale Wote Festival.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.