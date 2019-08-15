Ghana: AMA Cautions Against Disturbances During Homowo

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has called on residents living in the Metropolis to respect the Public Order Act 1994 (ACT491) as they marked this year's Homowo.

According to a statement issued by the Public Affairs Department of the AMA, the assembly entreats all citizens involved in the recent spate of public disturbances and chieftaincy disputes in the Ga Mashie area to desist from such acts.

The statement signed by the head of Public Affairs, Gilbert Nii Ankrah, said such turbulences which normally happen before, during and after the Homowo celebration period needed to be nabbed in the bud in order not to tarnish the image and the culture of the Ga community.

"The City of Accra had witnessed some level of peace over the years but it appears the lack of respect for law and order is slowly creeping back as a norm," it said.

The statement said, the Assembly would ensure that no individual or group take the laws into their hands to disturb the peace and stability city dwellers have enjoyed so far.

It reiterated the Metropolitan Security Committee's (MESEC) commitment in maintaining law and order to ensure a peaceful city especially during this year's Homowo celebration and Chale Wote Festival.