Ghana: Nantoma Memorial Presby Church 35th Anniversary Held in Accra

14 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Frederick Gadese-Mensah

The Nantoma Memorial Presbyterian Church last Saturday, held its 35 anniversary celebration of continuous dedicated service to God and humanity on the theme: "Rooted in the past, Growing into the future".

Reverend Sowah Ablorh, minister in charge of the church, in his welcome address, congratulated the men, women and children for their dedicated service to the church from its inception till now.

"For all of us this celebration provides a special occasion for remembrances and to celebrate the sacrifices of service that we members have provided for the vitality of the congregation," he added.

Rev Ablorh noted that he was humbled by the great history of this congregation and its gracious generosity in Christian service for the building of Gods kingdom.

He thanked all the founding members and current members of the congregation who, through their toils and struggles, had led to the establishment and growth of the congregation.

Right Rev Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church General Assembly, in his address, read on his behalf, thanked God for his continuous blessing on the church.

He stated that he was equally grateful to the agents and members of the congregation for their dedicated sacrifices and commitments over the years that had brought the congregation this far.

The Moderator advised the congregation to stay true to their theme by being rooted in faith and imparting that same faith unto others.

Reverend Mante hoped that the Nantoma congregation would continue to help achieve the church's target of increasing membership to one- and- a- half million members in the next five years.

The guest of honour, Chief Justice Sofia Akuffo, whose address was read on her behalf by a Supreme Court Judge, Justice Nii Ashie Kotei, commended the congregation on their anniversary and hoped that they would continue to flourish and prosper.

The event was attended by some ministers of state, representatives from the Attorney General's Department and ministers of the gospel from neighbouring Presbyterian Churches.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Religion
across allAfrica.com
