Ghana: Woolworths Pulls Plug in Ghana

14 August 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

South African department chain Woolworths has pulled the plug on its business in Ghana after closing its two stores, in a second retreat from West Africa.

"Following a comprehensive review of our operations in Ghana, we have closed our two stores in the country," the Cape Town-based clothing and food retailer said on Wednesday in a brief emailed response to Reuters questions.

It however, did not give reasons for the closures.

"We remain confident in our overall Africa investment strategy and we are experiencing healthy growth in the majority of our African countries," the response said.

This will be the second time the retailer, which also sells homeware, pulls out of West Africa after exiting Nigeria in 2013 due to high rents and duties as well as difficulties marketing to consumers in Africa's most populous country.

When Woolworths opened its second store in Ghana in 2014, it was betting on year-on-year economic growth, coupled with rising household incomes, increasing urbanisation and a significant emerging middle class, according to its 2014 press release.

Ghana's economy was considered one of Africa's most dynamic for a decade until 2014 when it was hit hard by a slump in global prices for its gold and oil exports.

It has been recovering over the past couple of years with gross domestic product growth seen at 7.1 per cent this year, according to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

The owner of Australian upmarket department chain David Jones has operations in 11 African countries outside South Africa including Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Swaziland, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Mozambique.

In its 2018 annual report it said: "We will continue to build the brand in the rest of Africa by focusing on our top countries and stores, growing space in East Africa and Mauritius."

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Business
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics
How Huawei Helped Uganda Spy on Bobi Wine & Zambia Attack Critics

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.