Malawi: Death Penalty Handed Down for Three Albino Killers

Two men and a woman have been sentenced to death in Malawi after being convicted of brutally murdering a man with albinism in 2015.
The "three were found guilty of (murder and possessing human tissue) and have been sentenced to death" in Mchinji on Tuesday, judiciary spokesperson Agness Patemba told Agence France Presse newswire.
Douglas Mwale, Fontino Folosani and Sophie Jere used a metal bar and hoe handle to kill Priscott Pepuzani, chopping off his limbs and burying his body. Body parts of people with albinism are seen as magical, their limbs used in witchcraft for good luck, wealth, or to win elections.
"This ruling enhances our faith in the judiciary and solidifies our belief that we have them as an advocate in our fight to curb killings and abductions against people with albinism," Ian Simbota, the head of the Association of People Living with Albinism, said after the ruling.
He added that he hoped it would deter others from attacking people with albinism.
President Peter Mutharika created a commission of inquiry last March after a number of people with albinism were attacked. He had come under fire for not adequately responding to the issue.
Amnesty International released a report in May showing that 22 of the 163 cases reported in Malawi since 2014 have been murders, an indication that little had been done to combat the issue.
This is the second death sentence handed down this year for albino murders. In May, Willard Mikaele, the killer of Mphatso Pensulo, 19, was sentenced to death.
Death sentences are usually commuted to life imprisonment, as Malawi has not executed any criminals since 1994.
Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.
