Gambia: The News From the Farming Community Should Be Investigated By the Government

Foroyaa has been monitoring the effect of the long dry spell and the news is not in favour of a bumper harvest. Many farmers in the CRR claim that their crops are withering away. The government needs to set up a monitoring team to assess the situation on the ground. Are we facing the impact of global warming or simply an unseasonal dry spell? Will abundant rain come after the dry spell? Could the withering crops be replaced? These are all questions of fundamental importance that the agriculture ministry should be able to provide answers for.

Poor crop failure will lead to fall of foreign exchange earnings and increase dependency on salary earners, thus increasing hardship and poverty. How to prevent crop failure is a major issue.