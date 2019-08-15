Gambia: The News From the Farming Community Should Be Investigated By the Government

Foroyaa has been monitoring the effect of the long dry spell and the news is not in favour of a bumper harvest. Many farmers in the CRR claim that their crops are withering away. The government needs to set up a monitoring team to assess the situation on the ground. Are we facing the impact of global warming or simply an unseasonal dry spell? Will abundant rain come after the dry spell? Could the withering crops be replaced? These are all questions of fundamental importance that the agriculture ministry should be able to provide answers for.
Poor crop failure will lead to fall of foreign exchange earnings and increase dependency on salary earners, thus increasing hardship and poverty. How to prevent crop failure is a major issue.
Read the original article on Foroyaa.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.