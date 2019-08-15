Gambia: Amid Exit Rumours, Barrow More Determined Than Ever - Club Boss

Musa Barrow is more resolute at staying put than ever, says his Atalanta club boss Antonio Percassi.

The 20-year-old is the subject of heated transfer speculations with reports suggesting he could be out on his way on a loan move which effectively could dash any possibility of his involvement for his club when the Uefa Champions League resume.

'Barrow? I haven't seen him more determined than ever. With its desire, it should be an example for the other players,' Antonio Percassi says.

Barrow last term topped Dortmund's wish-list who'd hoped acquiring his signature after seeing playing minutes had to come by at current club Atalanta.

Dortmund's interest in the 20-year-old Gambian striker has not flamed out, but they're understood to be willing to pay only €15m now.

Atalanta's gaffer in recent weeks hinted the forward could be on his way out on loan to fetch regular football amid overtures from Sampdoria, Cagliari and German Bundesliga sides as well.

Atalanta are prepared to make an impact in their debut Uefa Champions League show when the season resumes and want adequate reinforcement in their attacking line to provide competition for Colombia's Zapata.

Barrow played second fiddle to the Colombian all season scoring just a goal at close end of the previous season.