Gambia: An African Champion Ten Years Ago... .Revived Ebrima Bojang Signs Deal in France

One-time Gambia's hottest striker Gambia-born Ebrima Bojang has inked the dotted lines with a club in France, Foroyaa Sport can reveal.

The man behind Gambia's emphatic triumph in the 2009 Africa U-17 championship Algeria, Bojang pens a contract with Andrézieux following a trial with the European side.

Dubbed Bullet by home fans in reference to his fiery goals, the latest trajectory sees the attacker aims re-launching his career following years of battles with niggling injuries.

He made a lasting impressing on his new employers Andrézieux when he turned out for them during a pre-season exhibition game against St Etienne, the French Ligue 1 side that first offered him a four-year deal ten years ago and scored against them.

E. Bojang is targeting using his new deal with the fourth tier French club Andrézieux in an ambitious effort at sealing a deal with a top-level side there.