Eritrea: Workshop On Ensuring Social Welfare

Barentu — The Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare branch in the Gash Barka region organized a workshop on ensuring reinforced social welfare activities on 8 August.

Indicating that stigma and discrimination and backward culture and harmful practices as well as low income are among the main causes for the negative consequences of the socio-economic condition of women, the disabled and elderly people, the experts of social welfare called for strengthening participation on the programs aimed at addressing the issues.

Mr. Angelo Abatto, from the Social Welfare, on his part indicated that the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare is exerting relentless effort in creating employment opportunities and supporting women so that they become self supportive and productive members of the society.

Mr. Mebrahtu Gezai, head of Labor, stated that strong follow-up and measures are being taken to ensure employment opportunities and rights of females and the disabled in the Gash Barka region.

The participants indicating that their knowledge on labor law is limited called for organizing sustainable similar workshops.

Speaking at the conclusion of the workshop, the administrator of Teseney sub zone Mr. Seyum Gebreyesus indicating that supporting the disadvantaged and the disabled is one of the noble culture of the Eritrean people, called on the residents and administration of Teseney sub zone to strengthen contribution.