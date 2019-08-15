Gambia: Revisiting Ultimate Sacrifice - Thanking the Creator On Eid Al Adha

This day I have perfected your deen for you, completed my favour upon you, and have chosen for you Islam as your deen." (Quran, 5:3). Yes! The favour of Allah upon us are many and cannot be counted. The greatest among them is that He has guided us to Islam. If He had not guided us to Islam, we would not have been guided.

When some of the Jews heard this verse, they commented that if such a verse had been revealed to them, they would have made this day an Eid because of the greatness of its meaning. When Umar (may Allah be pleased with him) heard their comment, he said, "I know the day and the place that this verse was revealed. It was revealed on the day of Arafah, on a Friday. Friday is already our weekly Eid and Arafah is our annual Eid."

Allah the Almighty has completed and perfected this deen with a complete and comprehensive law. This law covers all aspects of human life. For this reason, in Islam, we can find law that covers our beliefs, acts of worship, behaviors, and all interactions, including social, political, and economical ones. It is no surprise, because the lawmaker is our Creator, the One Who knows what is best for His creation. Allah says: Should not He Who has created know? And He is the Most Kind and Courteous (to His slaves) All-Aware (of everything) (Quran, 67:14).

Out of his mercy, Allah set aside two Eids' for Muslims to be holidays of happiness. They are also times when Muslims thank Allah for His blessings and bounties that He bestowed upon them. Allah says: And if you count the bounties of Allah, never will you be able to count them (Quran, 14:34).

Allah made us to worship Him throughout the year and on special days and holidays. He multiplied the rewards of good deeds. Therefore, Eid Al-Fitr comes after the month of fasting (Ramadan), and Eid Al-Adha comes after Haj and the day of Arafah. This is the day when Allah forgives many sins of His servants.

Dear readers, Eids in Islam are not man-made; Allah is the One who created them. Eid Al-Adha is the celebration of sacrifice and takes place on the tenth day of the Islamic month Dhul-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar in which millions of Muslims from around the world make an annual pilgrimage to Makkah in order to worship Allah and to commemorate the willingness of the Prophet Abraham (peace be upon him) to sacrifice his son Ismaeel in response to a command from God.