Gambia: YPWB, Louka Equips Siffoe Health Centre Nursing Officer With Motorbike

Siffoe-based youth-led organisation; Young People Without Borders (YPB) and LouKA sponsored motor bike was last week delivered to the Siffoe Health Centre nursing officer targeted to improve and enhance his operations.

The motorbike was handed to Alhagie Yunusa Sowe by The Gambia rural Poor Association (Gamrupa); also a youth-led organisation in Siffoe.

Kalifa Kanteh, president of YPWB and chairperson of GAMRUPA said the motor bike will facilitate Mr. Sowe's home visit to patients after they have been discharged from the facility, and the collection of supplies from the regional office in Brikama, among other activities.

"Our thanks goes out to the entire people of Siffoe, particularly those in the Diaspora for their contribution. We are grateful to our partners Children Without Borders Denmark for the support in making this come through."

Village Development Committee Chairperson Ebrima Jallow thanked the sponsors for standing for the development of Siffoe, saying mobility is important in health delivery. Saying he is hopeful that the motorbike will improve coverage within the catchment area.

Abubacarr Kanteh, Kartong ward councilor reminded the people of the community that they are all one people and they must all stick together to develop the community. "Let us all see one another as brothers and sisters."

He thanked the sponsors for the gesture saying it will go a long way in improving and promoting health not just within Siffoe but the entire catchment area.

In her vote of thanks, Sona Saho thanked YPWB, Gamrupa and LouKA for always remembering their plight and welfare of the people of Siffoe and the surrounding communities, saying the motorbike will immensely improve the services of the nursing officer.