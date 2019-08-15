Sudan: Protocol for Political Transition Confirmed

14 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The final signing of the Constitutional Document for the transitional period between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces for Freedom and Change will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2019, the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) has confirmed.

August 18 will witness appointment of the Sovereign Council and dissolution of the TMC. The members of the Sovereign Council will then be sworn-in. The first meeting of the Sovereign Council will convene the next day.

The Constitutional Document has included a matrix on the procedure for implementing the agreement which was achieved by the TMC and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC). The Prime Minister will be appointed on August 20, and will take the Oath of Office before the Sovereign Council the next day.

On August 28, the Prime Minister will announce the members of his Cabinet who will be approved by the Sovereign Council on August 30. They will take the Oath of Office before the Chief Justice and the Prime Minister.

The Council of Ministers will hold its first meeting on August 31, 2019, while the first joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers will in early September to mark the start of the inclusive peace process in the country.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
South Africa Reacts to Protests Against Its Businesses in Nigeria
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.