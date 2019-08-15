Sudan: Protocol for Political Transition Confirmed

Khartoum — The final signing of the Constitutional Document for the transitional period between the Transitional Military Council (TMC) and the Forces for Freedom and Change will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2019, the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) has confirmed.
August 18 will witness appointment of the Sovereign Council and dissolution of the TMC. The members of the Sovereign Council will then be sworn-in. The first meeting of the Sovereign Council will convene the next day.
The Constitutional Document has included a matrix on the procedure for implementing the agreement which was achieved by the TMC and the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC). The Prime Minister will be appointed on August 20, and will take the Oath of Office before the Sovereign Council the next day.
On August 28, the Prime Minister will announce the members of his Cabinet who will be approved by the Sovereign Council on August 30. They will take the Oath of Office before the Chief Justice and the Prime Minister.
The Council of Ministers will hold its first meeting on August 31, 2019, while the first joint meeting of the Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers will in early September to mark the start of the inclusive peace process in the country.
