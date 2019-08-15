Nigeria: I Think of Late DJ Olu Everyday - Davido

15 August 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Rotimi Agbana

Exactly 2-years after the sudden death of his friend and official DJ, DJ Olu, popular pop music singer, Davido, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, celebrated the late DJ's second posthumous birthday.

Expressing how much he misses his dear friend, Davido who is yet to recover from his great loss revealed how he thinks of DJ Olu everyday.

"I think about you every day! Long live Olu. We've taken it worldwide for you brother. Happy birthday," he wrote.

DJ Olu, whose full name is Olugbenga Abiodun, was the son of the current governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; died in October 2017 alongside Chime Amaechi who was said to be one of Davido's crew member. Their bodies were found dead in a BMW car in a garage on Banana Island, Lagos.

Their deaths followed that of Tagbo Umeike who died on his birthday at a bar in Lekki after allegedly consuming ten shots of Tequila.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Govt Reacts to Protests Against South African Firms in Nigeria
Govt Reacts to Protests Against South African Firms in Nigeria
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.