Nigeria: I Think of Late DJ Olu Everyday - Davido

Exactly 2-years after the sudden death of his friend and official DJ, DJ Olu, popular pop music singer, Davido, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, celebrated the late DJ's second posthumous birthday.
Expressing how much he misses his dear friend, Davido who is yet to recover from his great loss revealed how he thinks of DJ Olu everyday.
"I think about you every day! Long live Olu. We've taken it worldwide for you brother. Happy birthday," he wrote.
DJ Olu, whose full name is Olugbenga Abiodun, was the son of the current governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun; died in October 2017 alongside Chime Amaechi who was said to be one of Davido's crew member. Their bodies were found dead in a BMW car in a garage on Banana Island, Lagos.
Their deaths followed that of Tagbo Umeike who died on his birthday at a bar in Lekki after allegedly consuming ten shots of Tequila.
Vanguard
