Nigerians Should Support Buhari's Next Level Agenda - APC Stalwart

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Razak, has urged Nigerians to throw their weight for President Muhammadu Buhari to assist him to consolidate and improve on his first-term performance.

Razak made the appeal at a media chat in Lagos where he expressed confidence that "the Next Level Mantra of the President is real and not an empty slogan," pointing out that, "some steps Buhari have taken are clear testimony that he is all out to meet the needs and aspirations of the citizenry."

"Having realised that the security challenges in the country have an external connection and foreign backers, Mr. President has globe trotted to meet with all the Heads of neighbouring countries with the sole aim of squeezing the life out of the insurgents from all angles," Razak disclosed.

According to him, that step was in addition to the meetings with all the stakeholders in the country like the religious leaders, ethnic nationalities leaders, security agencies and other leaders of thoughts, saying, "this all-inclusive policy of Buhari has shown him as a leader that has the interest of the country at heart.

"Nigerians should continue to appreciate God for giving us Muhammadu Buhari at a time the country needed a Messiah badly."

Vanguard