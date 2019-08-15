Nigeria: Why We Must Correct 2015 Mistake - Muhammed Audu

Prince Muhammed Audu, son of late former Governor of Kogi State, Prince Abubakar Audu, has promised to lead Kogi people to the Promised Land, if elected as the governor of the state.
Muhammed, who is aspiring on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, told journalists in Lokoja, that he is on "rescue mission" because the people of the state have suffered a lot under the administration of Yahaya Bello.
He said it was unfortunate that Bello was chosen to replace his late father in 2015 when the latter died at the edge of victory; stressing that the selection process that brought Bello was faulty.
His words: "It is not a right as the son of the former governor to contest for the governorship but I am a young man, and my ambition is to aspire like my father.
"The processes of election do not give room for dynasty. It is the people that decide who becomes the next governor of the state. But I have made up mind to make myself available for the selection process for the election.
"The state has gone through a very high level of decay. We are trying to manage complete breakdown of the state. The state is heavily dependent on federal allocation. We need to look for ways we can generate money internally without depending on monthly allocation from the Federal Government."
Read the original article on Vanguard.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.