Nigeria: El-Zakzaky Breached Bail Conditions in India - Govt

Abuja — The federal government last night alleged that the Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has breached the bail conditions that granted him leave to proceed to India for treatment.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Information, Deaconess Grace Isu Gekpe, said El-Zakzaky made demands for his international passport, insisting that he should be out in a five-star hotel.

The statement noted that the leader of the IMN demanded free movement and access to "all kinds of visitors."

It said his antics infuriated the Indian government to the point that they were willing to fly him back to Nigeria.

The statement alleged that on reaching Dubai on their trip to India, El-Zakzaky began to display ulterior motives against laid down procedures".

"He requested that his passport be handed over to him but the State officials would not budge to his pressure. The situation became worse in India as he refused to subject himself to preliminary medical checks".

The statement noted further that "in addition, he demanded free movement and access to visitors of all kinds as well as requested to be allowed to check into a 5-Star Hotel instead of being admitted in the hospital.

"The request was refused on the ground that he came into the country for medicals and not as a tourist (more so that his Visa was issued on medical grounds and not for tourism). He also demanded that Police protection be withdrawn from him by the Indian authorities".

"Against medical ethics and standard practice, he requested to nominate doctors of his choice to join the ones tasked by Medanta Hospital to perform medical treatment on him and his wife."

"This created a stalemate, which the Hospital insisted that he would not dictate to it on the choice of medical personnel to carry the required medical treatment".

The statement stated that "frustrated by his antics, the Indian authorities have expressed willingness to return him to Nigeria with immediate effect.

"This is on the account that they will not allow him use their country to internationalise his group's activities

"Against this background, the Nigerian government wishes to commend the stand of the Indian Government as well as apologize to her for the unruly behaviour of El-Zakzaky. Similarly, the attention of the public and indeed the international community is hereby drawn to these unfortunate developments".

"The government also wishes to use this opportunity to affirm its readiness to undertake the prosecution of El-Zakzaky through due process if and when he is returned to the country. On this note, his foul cry that he is being held in circumstances worse than he was in Nigeria should be disregarded", it said.