Zimbabwe: $20m for Violence Victims

15 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Government has disbursed $20 million to assist business operators whose properties were damaged during an opposition instigated violent protests in January this year which left a trail of destruction and claimed several lives.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa while addressing journalists on the 29th Cabinet Decision matrix which was held yesterday.

"Cabinet was informed by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development that the remaining $20 million from the fund set up to rehabilitate and restock businesses affected by the 14 to 16 January 2019 violent protests was disbursed the previous week. This should assist the affected businesses and communities to re-establish themselves, create employment and provide valuable services to our citizens," she said.

In May, Government released $10 million for the restocking of business that were affected.

Commenting about the fund, Industry and Commerce Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said the funds were mainly to restore people's livelihoods.

"Most of the people that were affected by the January violence were retailers, so this money is mainly to do with restoring livelihoods. A total of $30 million had been put in place by Government for that cause," he said.

He also reiterated the need for Zimbabweans to uphold peace at all times.

Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved.

