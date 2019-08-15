South Africa: KFC Assault Accused to Find Out If They Will Be Tried - Two Years After Incident

Five men accused of assaulting a couple at a KFC drive-through section in Montana, Pretoria, in 2017, are expected to learn the outcomes of representations they made to avoid prosecution - two years after the alleged incident.

Marius Harding, DJ van Rooyen, Stephan Nel, Joshua Schultz and Ockert Muller have been charged with attempted murder, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing a firearm in August 2017.

Two years later, they have still not been tried and are waiting for the outcome of their representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The accused have made several court appearances and the matter was postponed several times since it was first put on the roll of the Pretoria North Magistrate's Court in early August 2017.

Four of the accused were arrested shortly after the incident, which was caught on video. The fifth accused, Joshua Schultz, handed himself over to police.

Schultz was granted bail later in August 2017, Harding abandoned his bid for bail, and Muller, Van Rooyen and Nel were denied bail.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria overturned the bail decision in the application of Muller, Van Rooyen and Nel in October 2017 and the three were each released on bail of R5 000.

News24 previously reported that Harding was arrested in 2014 on charges of assault and crimen injuria for allegedly assaulting three petrol pump attendants and for racial slurs made at a garage in Petrus Steyn in the Free State. Harding also faced a charge of fraud in a separate case in KwaZulu-Natal.

He was, however, granted bail on new facts earlier this year.

In July, after yet another postponement, the defence lawyers asked the court to mark the postponement final.

In their arguments, which the court upheld, they raised that the matter was almost two years old at the time and that there was still no trial date.

Source: News24