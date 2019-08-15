Kenya: Court Orders Freeze on Tycoon Humphrey Kariuki's Accounts

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has obtained orders preserving the properties and freezing all accounts and assets of businessman Humphrey Kariuki who is facing a Sh41 billion tax evasion charges alongside others.
The assets include aeroplanes, ships and other immovable property. The DPP obtained the orders of August 9, 2019.
However, the businessman has filed an application seeking to reverse the orders granted to the DPP by Milimani Resident Magistrate Caroline Nzibe.
In the application, also filed at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, Mr Kariuki has asked the court to reconsider staying the orders.
He says the court erred in seizing properties of Wow Beverages Limited.
In the application of freezing the properties, DPP named Wow Beverages, African Spirits Limited and the businessman as respondent.
Through his lawyer Benjamin Musyoki, Mr Kariuki says the orders have the effect shutting down, crippling and thwarting the business of Wow Beverages Limited.
"In view of the grave excessive, punitive and unjustified harm loss, damage and prejudice, Wow suffers loss of business," says Mr Musyoki.
In court documents Mr Kariuki says the orders were obtained in bad faith since he did not take plea on August 9, 2019, but on August 19, 2019.
He says the order is an attempt by the DPP to usurp powers vested in him and is an abuse of a court process, contrary to the Constitution.
"There is no evidence of any risk or dissipation of any of the assets placed before court which include Aeroplanes, ships and other immovable properties," Mr Musyoki adds.
Read the original article on Nation.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 150 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.