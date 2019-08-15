South Africa: Meghan Cremer Murder - All Three Accused Have Past Convictions, Pending Cases

All three men arrested for their involvement in the murder and theft of the vehicle of Meghan Cremer have pending cases and past convictions, a packed Athlone Magistrate's Court heard on Thursday.
Jeremy Sias, 27, Charles Daniels, 39, and Shiraaz Jaftha, 34 were initially charged with the possession of Cremer's vehicle.
A murder charge was added on Thursday after one of them was understood to have pointed out to detectives where her body could be found, five days after her disappearance.
Prosecutor Envar Hartnick told the court that records show that Sias has a pending car theft case and a prior assault conviction.
Daniels has a pending theft case and a prior drug conviction.
Bound and restrained
Jaftha has a pending murder case and a prior drug conviction.
It could not immediately be ascertained if the three were out on bail or warnings at the time of Cremer's death.
The avid horse rider's remains were located on a sand mine on a Philippi farm in the early hours of last Thursday.
Her hands had been bound and she had a restraint around her neck.
Her body was thought to have been there for some days as it did not appear to have been freshly dumped, police sources said at the time.
She had last been seen on Saturday, August 3 when she left her place on a Philippi farm at about 18:20.
She never returned to the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Stables or work.
Jaftha intends to apply for bail on September 11.
Sias and Daniels, who winked and waved at their loved ones in the gallery, did not lodge bail applications.
