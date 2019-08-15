South Africa: Government Urges Communities to Refrain From Looting Foreign Owned Shops in Soweto

15 August 2019
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Government concerned about shops looting in Soweto

Government has noted with concern reports of looting of foreign owned shops in Soweto. Government reiterates that such activities are unlawful and criminal in nature.

The Acting GCIS Director-General Phumla Williams said: "Government urges communities to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to co-operate with the law enforcement agencies. There can be no reason that justifies breaking the laws of our country. South Africa is governed by laws and will not tolerate anarchy."

Every citizen and foreign national must be aware that government will not allow lawlessness, criminality and violent crimes. Government is committed to ensuring that all within South African borders are and feel safe.

South Africa has a zero tolerance approach to corrupt activities and the selling of fake items falls within corrupt activities and robs the people of their human dignity. Law enforcement agencies are resolute in curbing the proliferation of illicit and counterfeit goods, with some operations already taking place in Johannesburg Central Business District. Law enforcement agencies will continue with their efforts as counterfeit goods have detrimental effects on the economy.

Government appeals to communities to collaborate with the authorities to clamp down on criminal activities. Communities must resist from embarking in criminal activities in the name of retaliation. Government would like to thank all those community members in Soweto who stood up against the looting and protected the victims.

