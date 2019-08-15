South Africa: 'It's Time We Stand Up' - Meghan Cremer's Supporters Demand No Bail for Her Alleged Attackers

Tracy Warren never knew murdered horserider Meghan Cremer, but was among a number of people who held up placards calling for her alleged attackers to remain behind bars ahead of their trial.

"I am here as a woman supporting another woman," she said at the gates of the Athlone Magistrate's Court.

"It's time that women in SA stand up for each other, for the mothers, daughters, nieces and girls."

About 30 protesters and supporters made their way to the court on Thursday, ahead of the appearance of Meghan's alleged killers.

Cremer was missing for five days before her body was found at a sand mine on a Philippi farm in the early hours of last Thursday.

The avid horserider was found with her hands bound and with a restraint around her neck, police sources confirmed at the time.

She had last been seen on Saturday, August 3, when she left her place on a Philippi farm at about 18:20.

She never returned to the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei stables, or to work.

Three suspects are expected in the Athlone Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Jeremy Sias, 27, Charles Daniels, 39, and Shiraaz Jaftha, 34 were originally charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

A murder charge was added to one of the accused, after one of the three allegedly pointed out to detectives where her body could be found.

Her body was thought to have been there for some days, as it did not appear to have been freshly dumped, police sources said at the time.

Warren said she was hopeful that Cremer would be found after her disappearance.

"Everybody wants a happy ending, but in this country, and in cases like this, it's usually unlikely. It's sad."

The courtroom was packed to capacity ahead of the appearance of the accused later on Thursday.

Source: News24