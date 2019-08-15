South Africa: Sharks Pick Uncapped Flyhalf for Lions Trip

15 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Durban — The Sharks have named uncapped flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain in their line-up for Sunday's Currie Cup clash against the Golden Lions in Johannesburg.

This comes after regular flyhalf Curwin Bosch was lost to a lower back sprain that has ruled him out of action.

Head coach Sean Everitt has had no hesitation in including Chamberlain, who he coached in last year's victorious U-19 campaign.

John-Hubert Meyer will start at tighthead prop in the other change to the starting XV for Coenie Oosthuizen who has a ligament injury on his left knee, while another youngster, Dylan Richardson, comes onto the bench as back-up to Kerron van Vuuren at hooker, his first senior cap in sight.

Utility back Leolin Zas is also named on the bench for the injured Marius Louw, who picked up an unfortunate MCL injury to his left knee in last week's match.

Everitt will be asking for his charges to follow the standard they set last week against Free State where they showed incredible composure in the face of huge pressure to win.

Teams:

Lions

TBA

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 JP Pietersen, 12 Jeremy Ward (co-captain), 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Tera Mtembu (co-captain), 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Phepsi Buthelezi, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Mzamo Majola

Substitutes: 16 Dylan Richardson, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Evan Roos, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Rhyno Smith, 23 Leolin Zas

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

