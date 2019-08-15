Namibia Third At Seven Nations Tourney

NAMIBIA won a bronze medal at the inaugural recent Seven Nations Dressage competition which was recently held.
The competition saw the seven nations competing under the same rules and regulations, each on their home turf while the riders are all judged by the same international judges.
The countries that competed were Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Swaziland and Mauritius.
Kenya won the gold medal and Zimbabwe the silver medal, while the Namibian team consisted of Julia Aschenborn on Absolute Logistics Okongava Gonda, Alexandra Röhl on Seeis Luna Fonda and Yvonne Le Roux on Seeis Contanus.
In the individual classifications, Rachel Grace Frankle and her pony Captain Jack Sparrow won a silver medal in the Youth Elementary Dressage category, while Julia Aschenborn and Absolute Logistics Okongava Gonda won a bronze medal in the Preliminary Senior Event; and Marlene Reisenauer and Bullsport Nanuk won a bronze medal in the Young Riders Elementary Dressage category.
