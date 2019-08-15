Namibia Third At Seven Nations Tourney

15 August 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)

NAMIBIA won a bronze medal at the inaugural recent Seven Nations Dressage competition which was recently held.

The competition saw the seven nations competing under the same rules and regulations, each on their home turf while the riders are all judged by the same international judges.

The countries that competed were Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Swaziland and Mauritius.

Kenya won the gold medal and Zimbabwe the silver medal, while the Namibian team consisted of Julia Aschenborn on Absolute Logistics Okongava Gonda, Alexandra Röhl on Seeis Luna Fonda and Yvonne Le Roux on Seeis Contanus.

In the individual classifications, Rachel Grace Frankle and her pony Captain Jack Sparrow won a silver medal in the Youth Elementary Dressage category, while Julia Aschenborn and Absolute Logistics Okongava Gonda won a bronze medal in the Preliminary Senior Event; and Marlene Reisenauer and Bullsport Nanuk won a bronze medal in the Young Riders Elementary Dressage category.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
Govt Reacts to Protests Against South African Firms in Nigeria
Govt Reacts to Protests Against South African Firms in Nigeria
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
Deportation Looms for Undocumented Immigrants in South Africa
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.