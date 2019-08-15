Kenya: Court Stops Burial of Varsity Student as 4 Suspects Detained

A court in Murang'a has stopped any plans to bury Chuka University student Maureen Wanjiku Mwihaki, 22, who died under mysterious circumstances, until a case in which four people are accused of her murder is heard and determined.

At the same time, Murang'a Resident Magistrate Sheila Nyaga Thursday ordered that the suspects, Allan Muchangi, Joseph Weru Wairimu, Brenda Wanjiru and Maureen Wambu, be detained for two weeks to allow police officers to conclude investigations before they can take plea.

The four will be held at the Murang'a Police Station until August 28, 2019.

POST-MORTEM

They were arrested Wednesday, a day after a post-mortem examination contradicted their version that the student died in hospital where she had allegedly been taken after she complained of stomach complications.

The post-mortem examination revealed that she was strangled to death.

Ms Mwihaki had attended the graduation party of her childhood friend who graduated on Friday from Murang'a University and later died on Sunday morning after what her colleagues said were stomach complications.