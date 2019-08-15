Tanzania: Dar Hospital Introduces Modern Eye Surgery

INTERNATIONAL Eye Hospital has introduced a modern eye surgery in Dar es Salaam. So, a person with a low vision condition can undergo surgery and regain vision and will no longer need spectacles during his life time.

According to International Eye Hospitals Manager, Adam Mwatima, this kind of surgery is new in Tanzania and is not available in many African countries.

He said in the United States and European countries, the hospital had reached more than 40 million patients with low vision problems.

He said this procedure was known as Laser Assisted in Situ Keratomileusis (LASIK), and Photo-refractive Keratectomy (PRK), which had been in use for more than 30 years.

He noted that they had introduced this modern procedure in May this year and some patients, who had undergone modern eye surgery at the health facility, were doing well and they were free from using spectacles or contact lens because they had their vision restored.

"We are happy to introduce to you PRK and LASIK surgery with a professional and experienced team of eye specialists with more than 30 years' experience," he said.

"We decided to introduce this service in Tanzania because of high demand from different patients. This will help reduce cost of being treated overseas as before patients had to be referred to overseas hospitals to find such a kind of surgery."

Mr Adam said International Eye Hospital had started providing such a surgery at at an affordable cost of 50 per cent discount to ensure many Tanzanians used such an opportunity to be free from using spectacles and contact lens.

Dr Aydin Yildirim, an eye specialist at International Eye Hospital, said PRK and LASIK eye procedures took only few minutes with very low chances of complications like blurred vision and light sensitivity, which disappeared in a few days. D

r Aydin said PRK and LASIK eye surgery was a painless procedure, which freed a patient from depending on spectacles and contact lens.

"We as International Eye Hospital are proud of being the first to provide this important service to our fellow Tanzanians at an affordable cost," he said.

A patient, who underwent such a surgery, Mr Mustafa Lakhu, said he came to know such a new procedure from a friend of his, who an experienced specialist, Dr Aydin, who had successfully performed more than 30,000 surgeries.

Before surgery, Mr Lakhu would carry with him spectacles wherever he went, but after surgery he felt comfortable and he could move all around without wearing spectacles.