Tanzanians Advised to Register Marriage

TANZANIANS have been urged to register their marriages with the Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) for them to acquire certificates.

All marriages celebrated in the country are registered with RITA with the Registrar General of marriage and divorce. This was said recently in Simiyu by RITA Acting Chief Executive Officer, Emmy Hudson during the just ended Nanenne Exhibition.

Ms Hudson said when a marriage was celebrated by a minister of religion according to the rites of a specified religion it should be his/her duty forthwith to register it.

Therefore, district registrars and ministers of religion are required by law to send returns of all marriages celebrated by them at the end of every calendar month.

"The couple will receive one copy of marriage certificate each and the other copy shall be forwarded to the chief registrar of marriages. It is from because of this that the registrar general maintains a register of marriages," she noted.

"It is important for the couple to realise that registering their marriage is very important because it will help them legally and keep them safe in case there is a need for the certificate to be used to get some services and care even when it is for divorce."

She explained that the certificate of marriage was a document, which provided valuable evidence of the marriage and helped the couple to void the inconvenience that could arise when a spouse was trying to access certain services in society to the detriment of the other.

Ms Hudson said when a marriage was contracted according to customary law rites and there was no registration officer present, it should be the duty of the parties to apply for registration in 30 days after the marriage to the registrar or registration officer to whom they gave notice of intention to marry.