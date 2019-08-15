Tanzania: 'Tanzania Forging Ahead On Energy Policies'

TANZANIA has made significant strides towards the implementation of various Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) energy policies and targets including the protocol on energy.

The Energy Minister, Dr Medard Kalemani, made the remarks while launching one of the publications, namely SADC Energy Monitor; Enabling Industrialization and Regional Integration in the Region, held at Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

"Tanzania is doing well in the areas of cooperation in the Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) due to mega investments targeting to generate 10,000 megawatts by the year 2025," he said, noting that the electricity generated was sufficient, reliable and affordable to contribute to industrialization.

The publication focuses on energy as a key enabler for industrialisation in line with the new developmental thrust as contained in the Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap 2015-2063.

He said the country is planning to generate over 4 000 megawatts from hydropower with the 2115 MW Julius Nyerere hydropower project being already implemented.

Dr Kalemani said from natural gas 884 MW are being generated with several projects continued to be executed.

The increased investment in electrical energy infrastructure in the SAPP region is needed to enable increased electricity access and economic growth.

He said Tanzania is also implementing two major projects of power transmission which are vital in the SADC energy networks, namely the 4 00 kilovolts Zambia, Tanzania and Kenya as well as the line linking Iringa to Zambia.

He said 60 per cent of the villages have been connected to reliable and affordable electricity through the Rural Energy Agency (REA) with a target of connecting all households in the country by 2025.

He said out of 73 per cent of the energy users in the rural areas, 50 per cent are women and thus having sufficient, reliable and affordable power will help improve women's health.

Earlier in his presentation, the Director of Southern African Research and Documentation Centre (SARDC), Mr Munetsi Madakufamba, said to document progress made by SADC member states towards implementation of various SADC energy policies and targets including the SADC Protocol on Energy, the department has produced the second edition of the SADC Energy Monitor with a sub-theme on Enabling industrialisation and regional integration in SADC.

"Without access to modern energy services, vulnerable members of society spend most of their valuable time on basic tasks that are time-consuming, non-remunerative and highly laborious, such as collecting biomass fuels," he said.

He added that this regrettably often puts their lives at risk, not to mention the huge cost to the environment through vices such as deforestation.

The main objective of this second edition is, therefore, to ensure that progress made towards the implementation of the SADC energy commitments in line with the SADC Protocol on Energy and other regional strategies and policies in the energy subsector are documented and communicated widely to the regional community.