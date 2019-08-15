South Africa: Pienaar Starts At No 9 As Cheetahs Move Captain to Wing

Cape Town — Free State Cheetahs coach Franco Smith has named his team for their Currie Cup clash against the Pumas in Nelspruit on Saturday.

Smith has made several changes to the team that lost 27-20 to the Sharks in Durban last weekend.

Captain Tian Meyer moves to left wing with Springbok Ruan Pienaar starting at scrumhalf, while William Small-Smith returns at right wing.

Gerhard Olivier and Junior Pokomela are the starting flankers, with Abongile Nonkontwana providing cover on the bench.

Walt Steenkamp and Sintu Manjezi switch places, with Steenkamp in the starting line-up at lock.

Jacques du Toit will be the starting hooker, with Joseph Dweba providing cover on the bench.

Schalk van der Merwe will replaces the injured Charles Marais at prop, while Erich de Jager is new to the bench.

Saturday's clash Mbombela Stadium is scheduled for 14:00.

Teams:

Pumas

TBA

Free State Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Dries Swanepoel, 11 Tian Meyer (captain), 10 Louis Fouche, 9 Ruan Pienaar, 8 Henco Venter, 7 Junior Pokomela, 6 Gerhard Olivier, 5 JP du Preez, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2 Jacques du Toit, 1 Schalk van der Merwe

Substitutes: 16 Joseph Dweba, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Erich de Jager, 19 Sitnu Manjesi, 20 Abongile Nonkontwana, 21 Jasper Wiese, 22 Dian Badenhorst, 23 Tapiwa Mafura

Source: Sport24