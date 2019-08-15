Botswana: Relay Teams Shine in Manchester

Gaborone — The Botswana 4x400m relay teams were crowned champions at the International Meet in Manchester, England yesterday.
The relay teams and officials will join rest of Team Botswana at Rabat, Morocco for the All Africa Games .
Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) chief executive officer, Tuelo Serufho, recently announced that the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development would invest P18 million in the games billed for August 19 - 31.
Botswana has sent a team of 103 athletes and 37 officials from 10 sports to the games.
RESULTS
4X400m Women FINAL
1. BOTSWANA 3:35.18
2. ENGLAND 3:39.33
3. WALES 3:40.52
4. GBR Juniors 3:43.16
5. NORTHERN IRELAND 3:52.75
4X400m Men FINAL
1. BOTSWANA 3.04.55
2. ENGLAND 3.07.53
3. Bal & Ukwl NAL 3:09.96
4. GBR Juniors 3:09.98
5. SCOTLAND 3:12.43
Source : BOPA
