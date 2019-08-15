Gambia: Sports Journalist Passes Away

14 August 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Serrekunda, 14th August 2019 - Alagie Cham a respected sports journalist has departed earth after a brief illness.

Cham, one of few journalists who helped revive wrestling to the scale it now is, was a seasoned reporter of the traditional sport and ran a phone-in wrestling programme on West Coast Radio.

The veteran wrestling commentator's passing yesterday at the RVTH has thrown Gambian sport into moaning.

Floodgates of condolences have been streaming from fans, wrestlers to sport lovers since his demise hit the airwaves.

The burial is scheduled for today at his home village Kerr Jaga Jobe in the North Bank Region.

We at Foroyaa Sport say Rest In Peace.

