Namibia: Zaamwani Responds to Groot-Aub Youth Requests

Presidential adviser Inge Zaamwani-Kamwi said although the youth at Groot-Aub had in 2015 asked the government to build a vocational training centre, such requests cannot be met due to the current economic situation.
She said young people in that location should rather enrol at institution of higher learning and various VTCs in Windhoek.
On other issues raised by the youth, such as availing internship opportunities and scrapping the minimum working experience required for entry level, Zaamwani-Kamwi said the government recruitment process does not require experience for entry level.
She added that the were also several internship opportunities created by the government and private sectors to ensure that graduates are trained with requisite practical skills for the job market.
Zaamwani-Kamwi was presenting the governments response to various requests made by members of he public during the 2015 town hall meeting.
The president's Khomas region town hall meeting is currently underway in Windhoek.
