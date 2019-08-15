Malawi: HRDC Name 3 Malawi Ministers Behind Petrol-Bomb Attack On Activist Mtambo

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has named three Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials who are also members of the Cabinet suspected to be the masterminders of petrol bombs that were thrown at HRDC Chairperson, Timothy Mtambo's house and car.

One of the members MacDonald Sembereka said the Southern Region DPP governor Charles Mchacha, the party's spokesperson Nicholas Dausi and Ben Phiri are sponsors of the attacks.

The three are also in President Peter Mutharika's Cabinet with Dausi responsible for Homeland Security and Phiri for local government. Mchacha is deputy minister.

Sembereka said the trio has been meeting at Mchacha's house in Area 15 in Lilongwe to plot the attacks.

He said this during a press briefing in Lilongwe that the activist will not be cowed by the savage attacks.

But Dausi denied that DPP is responsible for the attack on Mtambo's house.

Mtambo has been in the forefront organising demonstrations to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign for allegedly messing up the May 21 2019 elections whose results are currently being disputed in court.

The HRDC chairperson has been a target for threats for his relentless action alongside other activists in fighting against human rights abuse and ensuring that the Malawi government is working in an accountable and transparent manner.

In August, 2018 thugs again petrol bombed HRDC offices in Lilongwe leaving a security guard severely injured.

Mtambo is also executive director of the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and vice chairperson of southern African Human Rights Defenders Network.