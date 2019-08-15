South Africa: Mzansi Super League Announce Impressive Lineup of Marquee Stars

Cape Town — The Mzansi Super League (MSL 2.0) today announced a glittering line-up of marquee star players, both South African and international, for the second edition of the tournament to be held in November and December.

These include the master of global batting entertainment, AB de Villiers, who will turn out for the Tshwane Spartans; Universe Boss, Chris Gayle, who will play for the defending champion Jozi Stars; and one of the champions of England's successful ICC Men's Cricket World Cup campaign, Jason Roy, who will don the colours of the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants.

"What a wonderful array of talent we will be able to put on show, drawn both from international and our own Proteas stars," commented Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"Entertainment is going to be the name of the game and the quality of T20 cricket is assured with these players having become global household names on the circuit around the world with most of them having played in the world-leading Indian Premier League.

"The high level of interest to participate in our league confirms the great attraction of South Africa as a global destination. This is indeed very exciting.

"This top-quality list of players sets a high bar for our tournament. We can certainly look forward to some enthralling contests that will grip the imagination of fans in South Africa and around the world," added Moroe. "We also have a record number of international players lined up for our player draft early next month.

"We will also be rolling out the exciting plans and activations we have to bring the greatest possible value to our fans in the build-up to MSL 2.0," concluded Moroe.

SOUTH AFRICAN MARQUEE PLAYERS

Cape Town Blitz: Quinton de Kock

Durban Heat: Andile Phehlukwayo

Jozi Stars: Kagiso Rabada

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Imran Tahir

Paarl Rocks: Faf du Plessis

Tshwane Spartans: AB de Villiers

INTERNATIONAL MARQUEE PLAYERS

Cape Town Blitz: Wahab Riaz (Pakistan)

Durban Heat: Alex Hales (England)

Jozi Stars: Chris Gayle (Windies)

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants: Jason Roy (England)

Paarl Rocks: David Willey (England)

Tshwane Spartans: Tom Curran (England)

Source: Sport24