Ghana: Fake Soldier Arrested

Kumasi — pThe police have arrested a 29-year-old man, who posed as a soldier, in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

Frederick Kulepe, unemployed, who was said to have duped innocent people, especially, mobile phone dealers. in the Obuasi municipality, was arrested wearing a military uniform, after a mobile phone dealer alerted the security operatives.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Asenso, Obuasi Municipal Police Commander, who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, said the suspect had allegedly extorted various sums of monies from people, and defrauded mobile phone dealers at Obuasi and its environs.

The Police Commander said many mobile phone dealers had lodged complaint against him for defrauding them.

He disclosed that upon interrogation, the suspect could not produce any identity card to confirm his claim to be a soldier, and was arrested and in police custody assisting in investigations.

DSP Asenso urged the public to report any suspicious persons to the police for the necessary action, to ensure peace and harmony in the country.