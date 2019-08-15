South Africa: Heightened Operations At Borders

15 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

An operation conducted on 12 August 2019 by Emanguzi police, led to the arrest of 11 undocumented persons, aged between 19 and 39, at the Mozambique border. The suspects were charged for contravening the Immigration Act.

Police further executed a warrant of arrest which led to the capture of a 32-year-old man. He was sought by police for a case of reckless and negligent driving that was committed during November 2016 in Van Der Byl Park, Gauteng. The suspect has a number of serious cases pending against him. He was caught attempting to cross the border on route to Mozambique with friends. The suspect was transported to Gauteng to answer for his crimes.

Police operations also led to the recovery of a vehicle in Thengane area. The vehicle was found concealed along the border and when an investigation was conducted, it revealed that the vehicle was hijacked in Germiston, Gauteng. An identity document, cellphones, firearm magazine and a spent cartridge were found inside the vehicle. Police operations have been intensified to prevent cross-border crimes.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Govt Reacts to Protests Against South African Firms in Nigeria
Govt Reacts to Protests Against South African Firms in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.