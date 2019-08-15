South Africa: Heightened Operations At Borders

press release

An operation conducted on 12 August 2019 by Emanguzi police, led to the arrest of 11 undocumented persons, aged between 19 and 39, at the Mozambique border. The suspects were charged for contravening the Immigration Act.

Police further executed a warrant of arrest which led to the capture of a 32-year-old man. He was sought by police for a case of reckless and negligent driving that was committed during November 2016 in Van Der Byl Park, Gauteng. The suspect has a number of serious cases pending against him. He was caught attempting to cross the border on route to Mozambique with friends. The suspect was transported to Gauteng to answer for his crimes.

Police operations also led to the recovery of a vehicle in Thengane area. The vehicle was found concealed along the border and when an investigation was conducted, it revealed that the vehicle was hijacked in Germiston, Gauteng. An identity document, cellphones, firearm magazine and a spent cartridge were found inside the vehicle. Police operations have been intensified to prevent cross-border crimes.