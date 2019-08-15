Sudan: Families of Protestors Slain During Sudan's 'December Revolution' Call for Justice

Khartoum — Representatives of the families of those killed during Sudan's 'December Revolution' confirmed their adherence to fair justice and holding the authorities responsible for killing of the protestors.

On Wednesday, representatives of the families of a number of the dead said in a meeting organised by the preparatory committee of the families of martyrs that the authorities should determine who is responsible for the killing, whether from the security forces or Rapid Support Forces militia.

They denied the circulated information about the signing of a constitutional document by a representative of the families of the dead.

They stressed that the preparatory committee of the families of the martyrs is the only representative of the families, calling on everyone to stop what they described as "trading in the blood of the martyrs".

They demanded the inclusion of representatives from the victims' families in the Legislative Council to follow up on retribution.

They threatened to take to the streets in the absence of justice.

At least 246 people have been killed and 1,353 others injured since the outbreak of the anti-government protests in mid-December, according to figures released in July by the Sudan Doctors Central Committee.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.