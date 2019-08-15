Sudan: Floods Threaten Major Roads - Isolated Areas Cut-Off

Khor Baraka — Heavy rains in Khor Baraka flooded parts of the Tokar - Port Sudan road, and there are fears it will be washed away, while more than 600 families are still stranded in villages south Tokar Delta without the authorities being able to access them or asses their condition.

Civil defence activist Hamid Idris told Radio Dabanga that the civil defence forces tried to reach the stranded areas but were unable to do so because of the high water level in the delta and the remote distance.

He expressed concern about the fate of the families, especially in light of the interruption of the communication network and the inability to deliver food. He explained that the families have evacuated their homes and took refuge on higher ground, calling on the authorities to speed-up their promised helicopter to reach the families and attempt their evacuation.

He called on the authorities to intervene to protect the Tokar - Port Sudan road, explaining that 17 km of it is built with sand materials.

On Tuesday, torrential rains and flash floods in El Gezira state caused the death of seven people and injuring two, as well as the affecting ten villages.

The Director of Health Affairs Aida Hamza pointed to the death of six people at district 15 in Rufaa, and district 7 at Zurga Omsaid and the collapse of 15 houses.

Flood damage in Salma and Mayo areas south of Khartoum (RD) Flood damage Rawat Area El Salam Locality, White Nile State (RD) A lone goat seeks shelter in Rawat Area El Salam Locality, White Nile State (RD)

