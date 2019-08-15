South Africa: Minister Bheki Cele Visits Masoyi Area As Part of Outreach and Strengthening the War Against Crime

press release

Media invite: Minister of Police General Bheki Cele will visit the Masoyi area and surroundings on Friday

Minister of Police General Bheki Cele will visit the Masoyi area and surroundings on Friday as part of the outreach and strengthening the war against crime in the area and intensifying the awareness about violence committed against people living with albinism.

Minister Cele will be accompanied by MEC for Community, Security and Liaison, Ms. Gabisile Shabalala, the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service General Khehla John Sitole, as well as the Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma and other senior management of Justice Crime Prevention and Security Services (JCPS).

Masoyi policing precinct has experienced a number of challenges that include the disappearing of two children in April this year in Mganduzweni.

The two were later found dead near a stream not far from where they lived.

The communities then went on a rampage and as a result two people were killed because they were suspected of being responsible for the disappearance and murder of those children. It later turned out that the two men who were killed, were totally not involved on the death of the children as two suspects were arrested in that regard.

There were other cases of vigilantism reported in the area. Recently five women's bodies were discovered buried in a suspect's yard in Numbi. This after the suspect confessed to killing and burying the women within the same yard.

It is against this background that Minister Cele and his entourage are placing special focus in this area.

Another issue that is expected to come under the spotlight is crimes committed against people living with albinism, gender based violence among others.

During the visit, the Minister will be briefed about progress made on some of these high profile cases that happened in the area. Communities will also be given an opportunity to interact with General Cele on crime related issues.

