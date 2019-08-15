South Africa: Reward Offered to Trace a Missing Person

14 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police in Kimberley are offering a cash reward for any positive information that can lead to the whereabouts of Rrabatho (Rabie) Lekhu who went missing on 11 April 2019.

It is alleged that the 40-year-old African male was transported to the Central Business District in Kimberley by a friend on 11 April 2019. A friend allegedly picked him up at his residential place and dropped him off near Auto Pedigree Motors in Du Toitspan Road, Kimberley and that is where he was last seen.

At the time of his disappearance, Rabie was wearing a T-shirt with a short pants and flip flops. Several investigations and leads have been conducted and to date he has not been found.

The Police request any positive information which could lead to the finding of the missing person and / or the apprehension of the responsible person for his unlikely disappearance. There is a reward for the information.

All information received will be treated as strictly confidential or people can give the information anonymously at the Crime Stop Number 08600 10111. The investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel MW Beni can also be contacted on 063 691 0926 or 053 838 4254 during office hours.

Read the original article on SAPS.

