Ghana: UENR to Be Renamed After Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia

The University of Energy and Natural Resources has been renamed after Dr. Kofi Abrefa Busia, Prime Minister of the Government of the 2nd Republic, subject to Parliamentary approval.

The Governing Council of the University took the decision, 3rd August, 2018, in accordance with the Statutes of the University.

President Akufo-Addo, delivering the keynote speech, Saturday, at the 4th Graduation Ceremony of the University of Energy and Natural Resources, in Sunyani, Bono Region, commended the decision of the University's Governing Council to rename the University after the illustrious son of the region.

"The decision is an excellent one, which will receive the blessing of the President of the Republic, so that, once the parliamentary process has been completed, this University will, thereafter, be called the K.A. Busia University of Energy and Natural Resources, Sunyani," President Akufo-Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo said it was befitting that "this great man, who viewed freedom as a great ally of progress, should be properly honored by a grateful posterity, and, especially, by citizens of his native Bono Region."

The President said, Dr. Busia believed that individual freedoms were not just about the space and ability to speak freely, associate and assemble freely, and to vote freely, seminal as they are, but also about their capacity to stimulate enterprise, creativity and innovation, and, thereby, provide the inspiration for rapid economic development.

"I am sure that you can appreciate what a special moment it will be for me to be the President who will have the privilege to assent to this decision. Long may we cherish his memory!"

President assured that his Government is determined to promote tertiary education in the country as a means of equipping the citizens with the tools vital for national development, adding "we will continue to support institutions such as U.E.N.R."

He said Government, would continue to initiate and implement policies and programmes to enhance the capacity of graduates from the country's tertiary institutions to contribute to the socio-economic transformation of the nation.

"It is my expectation, and that of the Ghanaian people, that U.E.N.R will continue to produce graduates who are moulded to take on the opportunities and possibilities for higher achievement, through innovation and creativity, in today's science and technology-led, knowledge-driven global economy, and who will, thereby, help generate prosperity for the mass of our people in our time," the President stressed.

President Akufo-Addo urged the 2019 graduating class to excel and impact the world positively, and the role they need play in the development of the country, and in the realization of the vision of moving Ghana beyond aid.

President Akufo-Addo said, government's flagship programmes, such as 1-District-1-Factory; One-Village-One-Dam; Planting for Food and Jobs; and the exploitation of country's strategic resources of bauxite and iron ore deposits, amongst others, are all geared towards building a Ghana Beyond Aid.

The President commended the University Teachers' Association of Ghana (UTAG) for amicably bringing to an end, its year-long impasse with Government.

"Last Wednesday, an agreement was reached with UTAG, and I would like to express appreciation to members of UTAG for their show of solidarity and commitment to the nation's development," President Akufo-Addo said.

