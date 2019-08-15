Malawi: Wanderers Emerge First Round Leaders - to Pocket K1m From Tnm

15 August 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

The journey of the 2019 Pokopoko TNM Super League first round which started on April 13 2019 comes to an end this weekend with a total of five games lined up by the league administrators Super League of Malawi (Sulom).

Action will start on Saturday with Ntopwa FC playing host to northern region based military side Moyale Barracks while Nyasa Big Bullets travel to Dwangwa in Nkhotakota to play against bottom of the league Dwangwa United.

The battle for points will continue on Sunday with Civil Sporting welcoming Masters Security at Civo Stadium, Kamuzu Barracks play host to Mzuni at Kasungu Stadium and finally. Mighty Be Forward Wanderers will take on Moyale Barracks at the Kamuzu Stadium.

Wanderers are currently at the top and will definitely finish as first round winners since no team can catch them.

They have 33 points from 14 games seconded by Kamuzu Barracks who have 29 points.

Kamuzu Barracks blew off an opportunity of closing in on Wanderers to determine the winner of first round of first round on final day after they were forced to a one-all draw against Masters Security.

As per TNM Traditional, Wanderers will pocket K1 million for finishing top of the first round.

Seven teams namely Silver Strikers, Blue Eagles, TN Stars, Mighty Tigers, Karonga United, Chitipa United and Mlatho Mponela already finished their first round games.

