Malawi: Fire Razes Down Mangochi District Hospital Stores Block

Fire has razed down one of Mangochi District Hospital stores blocks, located near the administration block, authorities have confirmed.

The fire is suspected to have been started by ground workers who were burning waste near the building on Thursday around 11:30am, according to acting Director of Health and Social Services for Mangochi District Council, Dr. Henry Chibowa.

He said all the items stored in the building had been evacuated and that the fire was put out with the help of members of the community.

"We were keeping old tyres in the building and we managed to take them out with the help of members of the community," Chibowa pointed out.

He added that the fire nearly went out of control as it caught up with tree branches around the building putting the administration block at risk.

"Members of the community managed to douse it using sand and water and stopped it from spreading to the administration block," Chibowa said.

Fire gutted the hospital's under-five and ante-natal block on April 15, 2018 causing severe damage before it was contained by members of the community.

The extent of damage for the Thursday fire accident was yet to be assessed at the time of going to press.