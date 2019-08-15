South Africa: Police Operations Yield Results

15 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police officers at KwaMsane were conducting stop and search operations in the early hours of this morning, when they responded to an alarm activated at a cellphone tower in Mchakwini, KwaMsane. The police officers spotted two men who were cutting cables. It is alleged that they opened fire at police and a shoot ensued. The suspects disappeared into nearby bushes during the shootout.

Police seized numerous exhibits from the scene including cables and a battery. During a search of the surrounding area, police officers found the body of one of the suspects who had sustained gunshot wounds. Police investigations are continuing in an attempt to arrest the outstanding suspects.

In Pietermaritzburg yesterday, police officers spotted a vehicle at Dales Street. When police officers approached the vehicle, the occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. The vehicle was searched and suspected stolen cables to the street value of R750,000-00 were seized. Investigation have revealed that the vehicle was stolen at KwaMashu earlier this month.

Yesterday, police officers from the Durban Harbour recovered 59 bags of chemical powder as well as 79 drums containing a chemical liquid that is used in the manufacture of lotions. The goods which were recovered are estimated to be valued at a million rands and were seized from a premises at Clairwood. Investigations have uncovered that these items are from a container which was stolen at the Port Terminal earlier this month. One suspect (30) has been arrested and more arrests are anticipated.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Govt Reacts to Protests Against South African Firms in Nigeria
Govt Reacts to Protests Against South African Firms in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.