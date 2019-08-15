South Africa: Joza SAPS Seek Missing Woman

Joza SAPS are searching for Ndileka Tshunungwa who went missing after she was discharged from the local hospital after she was being treated for epilepsy. She left the hospital on 13 August 2019 at approximately 17:00 and have not returned home or contacted her family.
She is 45 years of age and was last seen was wearing a multi coloured skirt, blue jacket and white doek.
Any person who can assist in locating her can Contact their local SAPS or her daughter Thandokazi Tshunungwana on 074 9053 262.
