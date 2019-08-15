Namibia: Police Arrest 118 for Drug Possession

15 August 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Khanyiswa Mogotsi

DRUGS to the value of N$530 000 have been seized by the police from 1 to 31 July this year.

Namibian Police spokesperson, deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi said in a statement yesterday that a total of 118 arrests were made in connection with the possession of drugs across the country during this period.

"Among the arrested persons were 106 Namibians, three Angolans, one Ethiopian, six Congolese, one South African and one Tanzanian," said the statement.

The drugs seized included cannabis, cannabis plants, Mandrax, cocaine powder, crack cocaine and Yes cigarettes.

Yes cigarettes are counterfeit cigarettes which are forbidden in Namibia.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested 19 suspects in connection with wildlife crimes, and seized eight wildlife products since the start of August.

According to a wildlife crime statistics report for this month issued by the Protected Resources Division of the Namibian Police yesterday, the wildlife products seized include four oryx carcasses, two live pangolins, a pangolin skin and a duiker. Two suspects were also arrested for rhino poaching and/or trafficking cases.

The report said among the arrests, none of the cases are related to elephant poaching, while no firearm, ammunition or vehicles were seized.

In another matter, a game farmhouse in the Outjo district of the Otjozondjupa region was burgled, and 34 rhino horns, money, a pair of wedding rings and three firearms were stolen over the weekend, the police have confirmed.

Police Otjozondjupa crime investigations coordinator Naukalemo Andreas told Nampa on Wednesday the farm owner on Sunday night discovered that his house had been broken into and the rhino horns, large sums of American dollars, euros, rands and Namibia dollars, two wedding rings and three firearms were stolen from a safe inside the house.

It is suspected that the burglary occurred between Friday night and Sunday afternoon. The owner only discovered it on Sunday around 19h00

The 58-year-old farmer is licensed to keep rhino horns that stem from dehorning.

Andreas said the suspects jumped over the wall, got into the house and cut open the roof before disarming the alarm.

No recovery of items or arrests have been made so far.

- Additional reporting by Nampa

