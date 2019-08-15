Eritrean Community Festival in USA

12 August 2019
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The Annual Eritrean community festival in the US was enthusiastically conducted in San Jose city, California, from 9-11 August, report indicates.

At the festival that was officially opened by the Minister of Justice Ms. Fauzia Hashem, on 9 August was attended by thousands of nationals as well as friends of Eritrea.

The three-day festival highlighted seminars on the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments, workshops, as well as cultural and artistic performances.

The occasion featured artistic performances by Eritrean American comedian Tiffany Hadish, Eritrean American sisters, 'Eri-Am Sisters', a cultural troupe from Eritrea as well as other renowned artists.

