Nigeria: Okowa Calls for Speedy Resuscitation of Warri Port

Asaba — Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for the quick resuscitation of Warri Port, saying it is a key factor to the economic development of the state and the nation.

Speaking when the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli I, visited him in Asaba yesterday, the governor observed that with the congestion of the ports in Lagos, the Federal Government should revive Warri Port and other seaports to boost the nation's economy.

"There is no doubt that the Warri port is a key economical factor for our state and the nation; the earlier we get it working the better for us.

"It is in the best interest of this nation to expand, create and develop port facilities because, Lagos ports are already congested and more ports means more boost to our economy," he said.

Okowa used the occasion to inform the Itsekiri monarch of his administration's commitment to meeting the yearnings of the people through projects that would impact positively on them.

According to him, "I want to thank you for the partnership that exists between your kingdom and the state government.

"This partnership has helped the traditional council to grow and work together with the state government and it has made for a very peaceful state.

"I have made it very clear that political appointees must go back home to pay their loyalties to their traditional rulers, work with them because, they cannot work from Asaba and not liaise with their traditional rulers and the kingdoms.

"This is very important in our commitment to execute projects in consultation with the monarchs and constituents.

"We are committed to the construction of Ugheye floating market. We have gotten a combination of the Ministries of Works, and Housing to do a complete assessment and budget breakdown, so that work can commence as quickly as possible on the market.

"Trans-Warri road is a project that is very dear to me and we will do the best we can to achieve it.

"The contractors have been to site and there is not much that can be done during the raining season, so, we will endeavour to utilise the dry season and ensure that work commences," the governor said.

Earlier, the monarch had congratulated the governor on his electoral victory and thanked him for the appointments given to Itsekiri sons and daughters in his administration.

He assured the governor that he would ensure that peace reigned in Itsekiri kingdom to engender development.