Zimbabwe: Govt Assures Transport Tomorrow

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Supporters of the opposition Movement For Democratic Change party protest (file photo).
15 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Government has assured the nation that there will be enough buses to ferry people to and from their destinations tomorrow in spite of the planned MDC Alliance demonstrations.

There were fears that public transport operators, particularly kombis, would not operate during the demonstrations organised by Nelson Chamisa's MDC Alliance. Speaking to The Herald today, Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (ZUPCO) chief executive Mr Everisto Madangwa allayed citizens' fears saying the company will avail adequate transportation for everyone, in and outside the cities.

He said ZUPCO will not park its coaches and will not in any way be affected by the demonstrations and will be in full operation.

"As ZUPCO, we are saying our commuters should not be worried about transport issues during the so called demonstrations. There will be enough buses for them.

"We will not be affected at all by the demonstrations and our buses will be operating as usual, so we are assuring all citizens country wide that there will be reliable and adequate transport for them," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

More on This
Opposition Leader Chamisa Plans to Bring Zimbabwe to a Standstill
Call For Stay Away Flops in Zimbabwe
Military Official 'Implicated' in Zimbabwe Army Uniforms Saga
Close to 400 Zimbabweans Jailed Over Violent January Protests
NGOs Fear That Days Of Govt Threats Are Back In Zimbabwe
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Transport
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
UK Policewoman Could Be Fired for Taking Part in #BBNaija
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Govt Reacts to Protests Against South African Firms in Nigeria
Govt Reacts to Protests Against South African Firms in Nigeria
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah
Burna Boy Hangs Out With Trevor Noah

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.